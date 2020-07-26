Sunday, July 26, 2020  | 4 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Okara police repair scrap vans for field officers

Posted: Jul 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Okara police repair scrap vans for field officers

SAMAA TV

The Okara police have repaired 12 of its scrap and junk vans making them as good as new.

According to the district’s superintendent of police, these cars had been lying in a poor condition and weren’t used for years. Their repair was started on the orders of DPO Omar Saeed.

“The broken parts of the cars have been repaired and they have been repainted as well,” the SP said, adding that the vehicles will be used by field officers.

He added that a total of Rs2.2 million was spent on the repairs. “The money was spent on the cars was funded by the police itself.”

okara police vans
 
