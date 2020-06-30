Sunday, July 5, 2020  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Okara police arrest 12 men for robbing, murdering residents

Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA TV

A total of 12 men were arrested on Saturday for robbing residents and murdering them for resisting in Okara, according to the police.

The suspects used to loot cash and other valuables from residents on deserted roads. They did not just commit crimes in Okara but also its neighbouring districts.

The police have seized valuables, gold, cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

“The suspects had been declared wanted by the police a while back,” Okara’s district police officer said. “The stolen items seized will be returned to the residents,” he added.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.

