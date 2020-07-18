Oil tankers associations ends strike after talks with minister

The Oil Tankers Association has ended its strike after three days after talks with the federal minister for energy on Saturday.

The delegation of the association announced ending the strike in a press conference with Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub in Islamabad.

The government has accepted all of our legitimate demands, Noman Butt, a spokesperson for the association said, adding that the minister has assured them that he will talk to the FBR to reduce the taxes.

He added that oil supply will continue uninterrupted across the country.

The federal minister told reporters that the association had put forward eight demands and they have come to a consensus on all of them.

There will be no shortage of petroleum products across the country, Ayub said, adding that he will meet the association’s delegation again on Monday to discuss taxes.