OGRA increases oil tankers’ fare by 9.6%

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has accepted the demand of the Oil Tankers Association and increased fares by 9.6%, the regulator said Wednesday.

According to OGRA, the fares for tankers with the capacity to carry over 40,000 tonnes of fuel have been increased by 9.6%. It has also allowed oil marketing companies to manage their fares with the tanker owners for shorter routes.

The oil and gas regulator said that it can reconsider the change in fares after two years if a need arises.

The Oil Tankers Association had announced a strike last week against the increase taxes. It, however, ended it after talks with the federal minister for energy.

The minister had assured them that their demands will be considered.