No decision to ban O, A level exams: education minister

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said Wednesday that the government hasn’t made any decision to ban O, A and baccalaureate exams.

“Unnecessary rumours are floating around that the government has decided to ban international exams like O and A level or Baccalaureate,” Mehmood said in a tweet. “There is no truth in this.”

The remarks by the federal education minister came a few days after rumours started circulating on social media that the government has decided to ban international exams.

“These exams will continue,” the minister added.