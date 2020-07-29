Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
No decision to ban O, A level exams: education minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
No decision to ban O, A level exams: education minister

File photo: AFP

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said Wednesday that the government hasn’t made any decision to ban O, A and baccalaureate exams.

“Unnecessary rumours are floating around that the government has decided to ban international exams like O and A level or Baccalaureate,” Mehmood said in a tweet. “There is no truth in this.”

The remarks by the federal education minister came a few days after rumours started circulating on social media that the government has decided to ban international exams.

“These exams will continue,” the minister added.

