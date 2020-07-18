Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Number saved in Sattar’s phone as ‘naughty girl’: Hareem

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
TikTok star says they met and had tea, ate mangoes

TikTok celebrity Hareem Shah said Saturday that former MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar has saved her number on his mobile phone as ‘naughty girl’.

“Farooq Sattar has said that he has saved Hareem's [number] as naughty girl,” Shah told SAMAA TV in an interview.

Her video with the former MQM leader went viral on social media a few days ago.

“He came to the hotel and had a special room reserved. He invited us there,” Shah claimed, saying they had tea and ate fruits, including mangoes in the meeting.

The TikTok celebrity said that Sattar had told her that his financial condition was not good these days and his party is “going down”.

Shah said that she doesn’t like the MQM and would not want to see the party rising again and she had even expressed her view to Sattar in the meeting in Karachi.

“He says I have parted ways with the MQM and formed a separate party,” Shah added. Her full interview will be aired on SAMAA TV's show Naya Din Monday morning.

Sattar has, however, denied her claims when SAMAA TV contacted him for his version of events.
FaceBook WhatsApp
farooq sattar Hareem Shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Dr Farooq Sattar, Hareem Shah, MQM, Naughty Girl
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Karachi reports 34 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours
Karachi reports 34 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.