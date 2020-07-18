Number saved in Sattar’s phone as ‘naughty girl’: Hareem

TikTok star says they met and had tea, ate mangoes

“Farooq Sattar has said that he has saved Hareem's [number] as naughty girl,” Shah told SAMAA TV in an interview.

Her video with the former MQM leader went viral on social media a few days ago.

“He came to the hotel and had a special room reserved. He invited us there,” Shah claimed, saying they had tea and ate fruits, including mangoes in the meeting.

The TikTok celebrity said that Sattar had told her that his financial condition was not good these days and his party is “going down”.

Shah said that she doesn’t like the MQM and would not want to see the party rising again and she had even expressed her view to Sattar in the meeting in Karachi.

“He says I have parted ways with the MQM and formed a separate party,” Shah added. Her full interview will be aired on SAMAA TV's show Naya Din Monday morning.

Sattar has, however, denied her claims when SAMAA TV contacted him for his version of events.