Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘Note found near Islamabad producer’s late wife written by herself’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Note found near Islamabad producer’s late wife written by herself’

The suicide note found near the body of the wife of a TV producer in Islamabad was written by herself, states a forensic report shared with the police.

Sadaf Zehra’s body was found inside her house in Rawalpindi on June 29. Her sister had nominated TV producer Ali Salman Alvi in the FIR who was arrested by the police. The accused was sent to jail on judicial remand.

In her complaint, Zehra’s sister alleged that Alvi had beaten his wife on multiple occasions.

A suicide note was also found from Zehra’s room, which the police say was written by her.

The police spokesperson said the cause of Zehra’s death has yet to be ascertained and they are awaiting the chemical examination report.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sadaf Zehra, Ali Salman Alvi, Islamabad
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.