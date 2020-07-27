‘Note found near Islamabad producer’s late wife written by herself’

The suicide note found near the body of the wife of a TV producer in Islamabad was written by herself, states a forensic report shared with the police.

Sadaf Zehra’s body was found inside her house in Rawalpindi on June 29. Her sister had nominated TV producer Ali Salman Alvi in the FIR who was arrested by the police. The accused was sent to jail on judicial remand.

In her complaint, Zehra’s sister alleged that Alvi had beaten his wife on multiple occasions.

A suicide note was also found from Zehra’s room, which the police say was written by her.

The police spokesperson said the cause of Zehra’s death has yet to be ascertained and they are awaiting the chemical examination report.