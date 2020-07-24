Woman killed, four injured in shootout in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

A fight that broke out in Karachi’s North Nazimabad on Thursday night claimed one life and left four people, including a child, injured.

The fight broke out between Shehzad and his in-laws over assets, according to the police. Multiple shots were fired at a house in Kausar Niazi Colony.

Shehzad’s mother, 74-year-old Seema Bibi, was killed in the shootout. The four others injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police arrested Shehzad and seized a weapon from him. The other suspects managed to flee and the police are searching for them.

Shehzad said his father-in-law and brother-in-law opened fire and killed his mother. Witnesses say a fight broke out between Shehzad and his in-laws.