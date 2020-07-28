No load-shedding during Eid holidays: power division

There will be power outages across the country during the Eidul Azha holidays, said the government on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the power division, electric supply companies have been told to supply uninterrupted power to domestic consumers during the Eid holidays.

The power division has instructed the companies to form emergency teams and keep skeleton staff at stations to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The spokesperson advised people to stay away from electric wires and poles due to monsoon rains.

The first day of Eidul Azha will fall on August 1 in Pakistan. The government has announced a three-day holiday. A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior says that July 31 to August 2 will be public holidays.