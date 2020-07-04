Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

No load-shedding anywhere in Karachi: KE CEO

Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
File photo: AFP

The CEO of K-Electric said Saturday that the company is not carrying out load-shedding in any area of Karachi.

“There is no load-shedding being carried out anywhere in Karachi,” KE’s CEO Moonis Alvi told SAMAA TV. He said that at least 1,800 feeders supply electricity to Karachi and it passes through over 28,500 transformers to reach people’s home.

The KE CEO said that the power outages in the city could also be a result of technical fault in electricity feeders and the company’s staff work 24 hours a day to fix the problems.

“Every power outage is not load-shedding,” he said, adding that the company is carrying out maintenance work in the city because it was interrupted due to the coronavirus lockdown in the city.

The clarification of the KE CEO comes hours after Sindh’s Governor Imran Ismail expressed his displeasure over the company’s failure to end power outages in the city.

