Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

No Chinese troops, fighter jets on Pakistani soil: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
No Chinese troops, fighter jets on Pakistani soil: ISPR

Photo: SAMAA TV

There are no Chinese troops present in Pakistan nor are they using any airbase to prepare for an attack on India, the ISPR said in a statement disapproving claims made by Indian news outlets.

The Pakistan Army’s media wing also clarified on Thursday that Indian claims that Pakistan has deployed additional troops along the Line of Control are false.

India’s Zee News claimed on Tuesday that 40 Chinese fighter aircraft were seen at the Skardu airbase in Azad Kashmir.

Similarly, The Economic Times also reported that Pakistan has moved 20,000 soldiers to the Gilgit-Baltistan LoC. The report also claimed that Pakistani radars have been fully activated in the region.

The Pakistan Army has refuted both claims, calling them “false, irresponsible and far from truth”.

The recent clashes between the India and China started a few months ago after India announced that it would be constructing 66 roads along the Chinese border by 2022. India had planned to construct a road near the Galwan Valley, an area which is claimed by China.

On June 13, over 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in a border stand-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the Indian Army confirmed.

China India ISPR
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

﻿
 
 
