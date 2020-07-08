Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No casualties as building collapses in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
No casualties as building collapses in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

There were no casualties or injuries reported after a building collapsed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Tuesday night.

The building, a five-storey structure constructed on 60 square yards of land, had been declared dangerous by the SBCA and vacated a mere day earlier.

It was located in Liaquatabad Number 5, near the Sindhi Hotel.

Adjacent buildings were evacuated as well after the collapse affected them.

PTI MNA Aslam Khan toured the site and accused the SBCA and builder mafia of being in cahoots. He said they will help the people who lost their homes in the collapse.

Residents of the building are calling for the arrest of the builder, whom they blame for the collapse.

Building collapses in Karachi are often deadly. The most recent collapse in Lyari’s Khadda Market in June claimed at least 18 lives.

Another building collapsed in March in Rizvia Colony claimed 25 lives.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
9am headlines: Islamabad policeman assaulted, empty govt posts being abolished
9am headlines: Islamabad policeman assaulted, empty govt posts being abolished
Coronavirus: How India's largest shanty town beat back a pandemic
Coronavirus: How India’s largest shanty town beat back a pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.