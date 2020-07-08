No casualties as building collapses in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

There were no casualties or injuries reported after a building collapsed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Tuesday night.

The building, a five-storey structure constructed on 60 square yards of land, had been declared dangerous by the SBCA and vacated a mere day earlier.

It was located in Liaquatabad Number 5, near the Sindhi Hotel.

Adjacent buildings were evacuated as well after the collapse affected them.

PTI MNA Aslam Khan toured the site and accused the SBCA and builder mafia of being in cahoots. He said they will help the people who lost their homes in the collapse.

Residents of the building are calling for the arrest of the builder, whom they blame for the collapse.

Building collapses in Karachi are often deadly. The most recent collapse in Lyari’s Khadda Market in June claimed at least 18 lives.

Another building collapsed in March in Rizvia Colony claimed 25 lives.