Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

NEPRA team holds KE responsible for Karachi power crisis

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
NEPRA team holds KE responsible for Karachi power crisis

File photo: AFP

An investigation team formed to probe prolonged power outages in Karachi has held the K-Electric responsible for the crisis.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had formed the team a week ago. The team submitted its findings Monday.

In its report, the NEPRA team said the KE’s excuse of oil shortage was wrong. The company is reluctant to generate power using furnace oil, it stated, recommending action against the KE.

KE’s system is not fit for uninterrupted power supply, the report says. The company didn’t make enough investments to increase its power generation capacity.

KE’s financial dispute with the Sui Southern Gas Company is also affecting the production of electricity, it says.

Karachi Loadshedding
 
K-Electric, Karachi, Pakistan, NEPRA, Load-shedding
 
