Today’s outlook: NEPRA sends show cause notice to K-Electric

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

Journalist Matiullah Jan has reached home 12 hours after he was abducted. The abductors left him near Fateh Jang. The journalist was kidnapped Tuesday morning from Islamabad’s G-6. He will appear before the Supreme Court today in contempt proceedings against him over his alleged derogatory tweet against the court and its judges.

Two witnesses have retracted their statements against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case. Two policemen, Shahzad Jahangir and Rana Asif, told the court that they were forced to record statements against Anwar.

The Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Pakistan yesterday. Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on August 1.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy is helping Pakistan defeat the novel coronavirus, according to reports. In the last 24 hours, 17,000 tests were conducted of which only 1,000 came out positive. Forty people lost their lives.

In a corps commander conference, the army has said it is prepared to overcome any obstacle in the way of the country’s growth.

PIA will reduce 50% staff by offering them a golden handshake, its CEO Arshad Malik told the Supreme Court Tuesday. The court ordered registration of criminal cases against CAA officials involved in issuing fake licenses to pilots.

The next hearing of the Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari will be held on July 23.

NEPRA has issued a show-cause notice to K-Electric, blaming it for unannounced power outages in Karachi.

The University of Punjab has announced that it will conduct examination for BA, BSc and associate degrees online. The exams will start from August 3.

ICYMI: The Supreme Court has stopped the release of 196 people who were convicted by military courts.