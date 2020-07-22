Today’s outlook: NEPRA sends show cause notice to K-Electric

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):
Journalist Matiullah Jan has reached home 12 hours after he was abducted. The abductors left him near Fateh Jang. The journalist was kidnapped Tuesday morning from Islamabad’s G-6. He will appear before the Supreme Court today in contempt proceedings against him over his alleged derogatory tweet against the court and its judges.
The Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Pakistan yesterday. Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on August 1.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy is helping Pakistan defeat the novel coronavirus, according to reports. In the last 24 hours, 17,000 tests were conducted of which only 1,000 came out positive. Forty people lost their lives.
In a corps commander conference, the army has said it is prepared to overcome any obstacle in the way of the country’s growth.