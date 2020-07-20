Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
NEPRA hears load-shedding complaints against seven power companies

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has said that it has received complaints of unannounced load-shedding against seven power utilities.

A public hearing will be held against the power companies.

Related: Public calls for end to K-Electric after night-long load-shedding

The hearing against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Power Company has been scheduled for July 21.

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Tribal Electric Supply Company, and Quetta Electric Supply Company complaints will be heard on July 22 and against Lahore Electric Supply Company and Multan Electric Power Company on July 24.

