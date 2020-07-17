Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Nephews throw acid on uncle, other relatives over property dispute

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Nephews throw acid on uncle, other relatives over property dispute

A group of young men threw acid on their uncle and three others over a property dispute in Mandi Bahauddin on Friday.

The nephews were had been having a fight with their uncle over a five marla house. The incident took place in School Colony.

Two women were among those who received burn injuries from the acid attack. All four injured have been hospitalised.

One of the women said they were all having a fight when the nephews threw acid bottles on them. Her brother, Nadeem, said the suspects also hit them and broke the locks of the room.

An investigation officer said one arrest has been made and a search for the others is under way. He said the police was getting the survivors treated.

