Pakistan

Naya Pakistan Housing: Govt paying Rs300,000 of house construction cost

Posted: Jul 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Naya Pakistan Housing: Govt paying Rs300,000 of house construction cost

The Pakistan government will pay Rs300,000 of the total cost of a house for the first 100,000 houses constructed under the Naya Pakistan Housing project, says Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

The whole world is worried about how to run their economy, he said, adding that aid packages are being given in all countries.

The premier said Pakistan has decided to run its economy in the pandemic through the housing and construction industry.

PM Khan was addressing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad on Friday.

A Rs300,000 subsidy will be given to each house in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. This will be for the first 100,000 houses in the projects.

The second decision was that people will have to pay only 5% interest on a five marla house.

Another decision made in the meeting was that the State Bank of Pakistan has instructed banks to keep 5% of their total portfolio for the construction industry. This makes up Rs330 billion. 

Fourth decision made with consensus from all provinces was to make it a one-window operation to ease the process for builders and the construction industry.

“We are decreasing the requirements for no-objection certificates and placing time limits on approvals,” the premier said. 

These conditions, he clarified, are only for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. We will have to adhere to our international obligations after December 31, 2020, he said.

No government has ever given such incentives to the construction industry, he said, adding that the government common people 

Imran Khan Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme
 
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Seven killed in van-truck collision in Rahim Yar Khan
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
 
 
 
 
 
