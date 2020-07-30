Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Parliament passes two FATF-related bills

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Parliament passes two FATF-related bills

Photo: Online

The National Assembly passed on Thursday two bills relating to the FATF–the Anti-Terrorism Act Amendment Bill, 2020 and United Nations Security Council Amendment Bill, 2020.

The bills sailed through the Senate and Senate Standing Committee on Law the same day.

The ATA Amendment Bill included suggestions from the opposition, including the penalty for terrorism increased from Rs10 million to Rs50 million.

A 10 year imprisonment was also suggested. Law Minister Farogh Naseem told the standing committee that the FATF has agreed to Pakistan’s proposed amendments to the bill.

The FATF consultant expressed their satisfaction with it via email, he added.

During the committee meeting, Senator Rehman Malik said fear of the law is very important.

Senator Javed Abbasi, the head of the standing committee, presented the bills in the Senate, which were passed with a majority.

Senator Abbasi said the other day they were only criticizing the way the bill was presented. We all know the FATF conditions, he said.

He said the bill was discussed with the opposition and the law minister incorporated their suggestions.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke during the Senate session and said they want to bring Pakistan onto the White List from the Grey List. But India is trying to put us on the Black List, he said.

The FATF will be deciding Pakistan’s fate in October and it depends on whether it can comply with a list of measures it had suggested to curb terror financing and money laundering in the country.

