Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Naqeebullah case: Two witnesses retract statements against Rao Anwar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah case: Two witnesses retract statements against Rao Anwar

Two witnesses have retracted their statement against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

An anti-terrorism court resumed hearing the case on Tuesday.

Two policemen, Shahzad Jahangir and Rana Asif, told the court that they were forced to record statements against Anwar.

Related: Court dismisses bail plea of suspects in Naqeebullah murder case

I don’t know anything about this case, said Asif.

“I signed the statement under duress,” said Jahangir, adding that there is no truth in what he said.

Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar, who is representing Mehsud’s family, said that the witnesses have retracted their statements because Anwar pressured them to do so.

The witnesses have been summoned at the next hearing.

Related: US sanctions Rao Anwar for human rights abuse in Pakistan

Anwar was suspended after he was accused of killing 27-year-old Mehsud and four others at a farmhouse Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.

Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, and 13 people were arrested. Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat and Inspector Shoaib Sheikh among others are still absconding.

Anwar was released on bail on July 10, 2018.

FaceBook WhatsApp
naqeebullah mehsud rao anwar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.