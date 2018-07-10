Naqeebullah case: Two witnesses retract statements against Rao Anwar

Two witnesses have retracted their statement against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

An anti-terrorism court resumed hearing the case on Tuesday.

Two policemen, Shahzad Jahangir and Rana Asif, told the court that they were forced to record statements against Anwar.

Related: Court dismisses bail plea of suspects in Naqeebullah murder case

I don’t know anything about this case, said Asif.

“I signed the statement under duress,” said Jahangir, adding that there is no truth in what he said.

Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar, who is representing Mehsud’s family, said that the witnesses have retracted their statements because Anwar pressured them to do so.

The witnesses have been summoned at the next hearing.

Related: US sanctions Rao Anwar for human rights abuse in Pakistan

Anwar was suspended after he was accused of killing 27-year-old Mehsud and four others at a farmhouse Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.

Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, and 13 people were arrested. Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat and Inspector Shoaib Sheikh among others are still absconding.

Anwar was released on bail on July 10, 2018.