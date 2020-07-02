NAB summons Khawaja Asif in Sialkot housing society case Friday

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif in the Kent View Housing Society case Friday.

The PML-N leader is accused of misusing his powers and illegally building the private housing project in Sialkot.

NAB claims that the society did not stick to its original layout of 137 kanals and spread over to state land. The plots on public land have been sold to people.

Asif has been asked to appear before the anti-graft body at 11am on Friday. He has been directed to bring all documents pertaining to the society as well.

The PML-N leader was previously summoned by NAB on June 26, but he failed to appear before the anti-graft body.