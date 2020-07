The National Accountability Bureau, Sukkur has arrested three men for their alleged involvement in stealing wheat bags worth Rs510 million in Sindh.

One of the suspects, Munawwar Mahar, was arrested in Karachi, while the other two, Jummah Khan and Azam Arain, in Naushero Feroz, confirmed NAB. They will be presented before an accountability court.

NAB said that Mahar and Khan are involved in Rs110 million theft, while Arain stole and hid wheat bags worth Rs400 million.