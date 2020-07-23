NAB investigators arrive in Karachi for Roshan Sindh Programme inquiry

A NAB team reached Karachi on Thursday as part of its investigations into the Roshan Sindh Programme against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The team will be collecting evidence and touring the provincial finance department where it will look into records.

The team will be recording the statements of a number of government officers whose names were given to them by CM Shah.

The investigators will be in Karachi for the next two days.

The Roshan Sindh programme case relates to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case. CM Shah is being investigated for ignoring the finance secretary’s recommendations regarding the programme during his tenure as finance minister.