Noorul Haq Qadri being investigated in Hajj funds embezzlement case

Pakistan’s accountability bureau is going to investigate Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri for his alleged role in the misappropriation of Hajj funds.

NAB Rawalpindi has summoned a record of all the advertisements given for Hajj applicants in the last two years. It also wants to know how many advertising agencies were approached for the ads.

On May 20, NAB launched an investigation against him for allegedly renting out a ministry’s building to his business partners.

The bureau is reviewing his asset details too.

Once the investigation is complete, NAB will launch an official inquiry into the case