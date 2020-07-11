Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Noorul Haq Qadri being investigated in Hajj funds embezzlement case

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Noorul Haq Qadri being investigated in Hajj funds embezzlement case

Photo: file

Pakistan’s accountability bureau is going to investigate Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri for his alleged role in the misappropriation of Hajj funds.

NAB Rawalpindi has summoned a record of all the advertisements given for Hajj applicants in the last two years. It also wants to know how many advertising agencies were approached for the ads.

Read more: NAB investigates PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh in Karachi land case

On May 20, NAB launched an investigation against him for allegedly renting out a ministry’s building to his business partners.

The bureau is reviewing his asset details too.

Once the investigation is complete, NAB will launch an official inquiry into the case

