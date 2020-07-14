NAB closes LDA City inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema

The National Accountability Bureau has closed an inquiry against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and Ahad Cheema relating to the Lahore Development Authority City project.

Shehbaz and former LDA director general Cheema were accused of corruption in the LDA City project. The inquiry was closed after the anti-graft body didn’t find any evidence.

The decision was made at a meeting of the NAB executive board, presided over by its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

NAB also changed its Raiwind Road inquiry against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif into an investigation. Nawaz is accused of getting the road constructed for personal use at government expense.

The anti-graft body has so far recovered Rs466 billion from corrupt individuals, according to Justice (retd) Iqbal. It is taking concrete measures to eradicate corruption from the country.

The NAB chief urged officials to take all complaints and inquiries to their logical end.