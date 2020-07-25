Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Pending NAB cases due to lack of accountability courts: chairman

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: Online

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal says proceedings on references that the bureau has filed have been delayed due to the number of accountability courts in the country.

He believes this problem can be solved if more accountability courts are set up, but the government has not been cooperating with the bureau on the issue.

Iqbal wrote a letter to the Supreme Court in response to an ongoing reference NAB has filed. In his reply, he said the government’s lack of cooperation is a hurdle.

“Each accountability court is hearing almost 50 cases at a time. Due to excessive cases, trials are delayed,” Iqbal wrote. “We have approached the government many times, but it’s not cooperating.”

