Asif Zardari paid for Clifton property through fake accounts: NAB

Former president Asif Ali Zardari paid for his property in Karachi’s Clifton Block 4 through fake accounts, the National Accountability Bureau has accused.

The bureau submitted on Monday in an Islamabad accountability court its reply explaining why it seized Zardari’s Clifton property. It said that an investigation was launched into the property as part of the fake bank accounts scam regarding transactions of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town through joint accounts of APS Mushtaq Ahmed and Zain Malik, Malik Riaz’s son-in-law.

A joint account of Ahmed and Malik was used to make payment of Rs150 million in the name of a person named Ahmad Abdul Bari. The money was eventually used to purchase a plot in Clifton’s Block 4 by Zardari, NAB claimed.

Zardari, in his wealth statement, declared his assets to be worth Rs53.5 million. He, however, possessed a deed of the property dated April 30, 2014. “A plot of 1,800 square yards values more than Rs50 million and it has been purposely undervalued,” according to the bureau. “The property has been purchased using proceeds of crime or funds which are linked to the inquiry.”

NAB alleged that “unexplained and unjustified bank transactions of huge quantum have been made by Bahria Town into the joint account of Zain Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed”, adding that there is no “relevant consideration available for such payments” and the “accused people have not provided any plausible justification for these transfer of funds”.

The account has been used as “a parking account” into which proceeds of crime have been placed therein, as further transactions have been made from this account into fake accounts.

Ahmed is a person of “minimal resources” and he served as a low paid government employee from 2009 till 2013, NAB said in the reply. He held no office nor was he in a position of influence to be engaged by Bahria Town, and placed as a co-signatory in this joint account. He was appointed as stenographer attached with former president Asif Ali Zardari, NAB accused.

Interestingly, Ahmed’s address on his CNIC is the same as Zardari’s current Islamabad address.