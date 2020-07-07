Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

NAB completes investigation against Ahsan Iqbal in sports city case

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NAB completes investigation against Ahsan Iqbal in sports city case

Photo: file

The National Accountability Bureau has completed its investigation in the Narowal Sports City case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

NAB Rawalpindi has prepared a report and sent it to their headquarters. The team has requested to file a reference on the basis of the evidence against the PML-N leader.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

Read more: Narowal sports city case: Suspect turns witness against Ahsan Iqbal

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city.

Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sport City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Iqbal, who was appointed as the federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion have so far been spent on it.

HOME  
 
 
