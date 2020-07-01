NAB case: Agha Siraj Durrani appears in Karachi court

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani appeared on Wednesday in an accountability court in Karachi. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.

The investigating officer also submitted a report on two absconding suspects.

Durrani’s wife, three daughters and son have been named in the case as well. On March 31, the court allowed them an exemption from attending case hearings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The case has been adjourned till July 20.

The assembly speaker has also been accused of misusing his authority, approving illegal appointments and embezzling funds.