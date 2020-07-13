Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Muzaffargarh ‘aalim’ kills 14-year-old boy with boiling oil

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Muzaffargarh ‘aalim’ kills 14-year-old boy with boiling oil

Artwork: Samaa Digital

A fake aalim (religious scholar) killed a 14-year-old boy by burning him with boiling oil during an exorcism in Muzaffargarh Monday afternoon.

According to the boy’s father, he had been suffering from a fever for more than a week. Medicines from doctors were not improving his condition after which his family took him to an aalim.

“He told us that that my son was under supernatural influence,” the father said.

The suspect applied hot oil on the 14-year-old for an hour and then told the family to take the boy back home.

By the time they reached home, the boy had passed away, his father added. “When I went back to the peer, he told me to immediately bury the boy otherwise my entire family will be impacted.”

A case has been registered at the Mehmood Kot police station. The suspect is on the run and the police are searching for him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fake peer muzaffargarh oil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Muzaffargarh, peer, fake, aalim, religious scholar, police, oil, coal, Mehmood Kot
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.