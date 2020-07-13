Muzaffargarh ‘aalim’ kills 14-year-old boy with boiling oil

A fake aalim (religious scholar) killed a 14-year-old boy by burning him with boiling oil during an exorcism in Muzaffargarh Monday afternoon.

According to the boy’s father, he had been suffering from a fever for more than a week. Medicines from doctors were not improving his condition after which his family took him to an aalim.

“He told us that that my son was under supernatural influence,” the father said.

The suspect applied hot oil on the 14-year-old for an hour and then told the family to take the boy back home.

By the time they reached home, the boy had passed away, his father added. “When I went back to the peer, he told me to immediately bury the boy otherwise my entire family will be impacted.”

A case has been registered at the Mehmood Kot police station. The suspect is on the run and the police are searching for him.