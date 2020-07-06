Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Murtaza Wahab recovers from coronavirus infection

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Murtaza Wahab recovers from coronavirus infection

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab has fully recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Wahab shared the news on Twitter. He had tested positive for the virus on June 21.

The Sindh government spokesman thanked people for their prayers during his time in isolation.

“Alhamdolillah, [I] have fully recovered & tested negative,” he said in his tweet. “May Allah SWT protect all of us & our loved ones from this virus.”

Wahab urged the masses to be careful and follow all safety measures, and not to leave their homes without face masks.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus murtaza wahab Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, Murtaza Wahab,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Nadia Jamil talks about going bald
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar's post dismissed
Fake pilots: Petition challenging Ghulam Sarwar’s post dismissed
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.