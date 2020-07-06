Murtaza Wahab recovers from coronavirus infection

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab has fully recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Wahab shared the news on Twitter. He had tested positive for the virus on June 21.

The Sindh government spokesman thanked people for their prayers during his time in isolation.

“Alhamdolillah, [I] have fully recovered & tested negative,” he said in his tweet. “May Allah SWT protect all of us & our loved ones from this virus.”

Wahab urged the masses to be careful and follow all safety measures, and not to leave their homes without face masks.