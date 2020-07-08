Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Murtaza Wahab blasts PTI for staging sit-in outside KE office

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
Photo: File

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab slammed on Wednesday the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for staging a sit-in outside the K-Electric office in Karachi, instead of taking action against the power utility.

The PTI has been staging a sit-in outside the KE head office in Karachi to protest prolonged power outages in the city.

“People are well aware of the dharna of a dharna party,” Wahab said in his statement. “It is tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of Karachiites.”

The Sindh government spokesman noted that the power utility is under the control of the “selected prime minister”.

“The ones who are supposed to take action are staging a demonstration,” he lamented.

The PTI could not fool the people through its wails after allowing the KE to increase the power tariff, according to Wahab.

He described the PTI sit-in as a stunt aimed at diverting attention from the misery of Karachiites.

