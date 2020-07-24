Murree to get new university, Rs22b water scheme: Usman Buzdar

Murree will be getting a new water scheme worth Rs22 billion which will meet the water requirements of the entire town, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said.

While approving the development plan on Friday, he said that the water scheme will provide more than 600,000 gallons of water to residents every day.

“A new police station and sub-division will be built in Murree,” Buzdar said, adding that additional deputy commissioners and superintendents of police will also be appointed.

The programme also includes the establishment of Kohsar University and planting more than 300,000 trees.

Buzdar pointed out that the government was determined to reopen tourist destinations, restaurants and hotels in Murree. “We are preparing the SOPs and will discuss them in the upcoming NCOC meeting.”