Murad Ali Shah summoned by NAB Rawalpindi on Wednesday

NAB has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the Roshan Sindh Programme case on Wednesday, July 8.

The Roshan Sindh programme case relates to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case.

He was originally called today but had excused himself from appearing. Shah has already been issued a 28-point questionnaire in the case.

This was the second time he had been summoned in this case.

Shah has been asked why he ignored the finance secretary’s recommendations regarding the programme while he was the Sindh finance minister.

He has also been asked to comment on disclosures made by other accused who have turned approvers in the case.