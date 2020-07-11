Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
One killed after house roof collapses in Multan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

A 40-year-old woman was killed and four children injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Multan’s Shah Town Saturday morning.

According to rescue officials, the four inured children have been rescued from under the debris and been shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

The children are aged between 12 and 14 years.

The woman who passed away has been identified as Husan Bano. She was a teacher and had been giving tuition to the children at her home when the incident took place, the neighbours said. The upper portion of the house was under construction.

