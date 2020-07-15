Multan’s Nishtar Medical University vice-chancellor dies of coronavirus

The vice-chancellor or Multan’s Nishtar Medical University, Professor Mustafa Kamal Pasha, passed away on Wednesday.

Prof Pasha had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been admitted to a private hospital since June 14.

According to the varsity’s pro-vice-chancellor, a team of experts was looking after him.

Three days ago Prof Pasha developed extreme difficulty breathing, he said, adding that he had to be put on a ventilator. He could not recover after blood started filling his lungs.

Dr Pasha was the first vice-chancellor of the varsity and a talented surgeon. His funeral prayers will be held today (Wednesday) at the Nishtar Ground after Asr prayers.