HOME > Pakistan

Decision to hold May 12 rallies was a blunder: Sabzwari

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Activists of the MQM, march at a protest in Karachi on July 14, 2015. (File photo: AFP)

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said on Saturday the decision by his parties to hold rallies on May 12, 2007 upon former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammed Chaudhry’s arrival in Karachi was a “blunder”.

“About May 12, I had said on the floor of the assembly that we made a blunder… that day we should not have held rallies,” Sabzwari said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Agenda 360.

On May 12, 2007, the clashes between political parties in Karachi claimed lives of at least 35 people, including lawyers.

The standoff began when former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammed Chaudhry, who was riding a popular movement then, arrived in Karachi on invitation by Karachi lawyers.

Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami National Party were allies supporting the top judge. The Muttahid Qaumi Movement led by Altaf Hussain, an ally of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, was in power then.

Sabzwari, one of the senior members of the MQM-P, said that the move to block roads with containers in Karachi on May 12 was also a bad decision.

“The containers should not have been placed in the city,” the MQM-P leader said, adding that the MQM should have refused to help Musharraf as former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervez Elahi did.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
MQM, Faisal Sabzwari, Karachi, May 12
 
