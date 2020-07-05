Sunday, July 5, 2020  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Monsoon rolls in, Punjab, KP receive season’s first rain

Posted: Jul 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Monsoon rolls in, Punjab, KP receive season's first rain

Photo: Online

The Monsoon season is finally here. Multiple cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported rain for the first time this season.

Temperatures were brought down across the country and the Pakistan Meteorological Department said the system will continue for another few days.

In Kohat, people flocked to public spaces to enjoy the pleasant weather. In Swat, heavy rain coupled with strong winds left some neighbourhoods inundated.

Abbottabad, Havelian, Sialkot, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin and Shakargarh all also reported showers.

In Lahore, dark clouds engulfed the city, turning the sky black in the middle of the day. People were ecstatic about the pleasant weather, saying it broke two to three days of extreme heat in the city.

A dust storm of 111 km/h hit the city before the showers. Multiple electricity feeders tripped and transformers exploded because of this. Fallen trees were reported as well.

The Met Office has said Lahore will experience another 24 hours of rain.

In Rawalpindi and Islamabad rain and pleasant weather had happy people rushing to parks.

In Faisalabad, temperatures dropped with the rain but power went out as well. Several fallen trees were reported and 47 FESCO feeders tripped. Power outages were reported in multiple areas.

In Karachi, it hasn’t rained yet but the Met Office has forecast showers from Monday to Wednesday. However, the city administration is unprepared as ever and only began cleaning some of the city’s drains two days earlier.

In Pindi Bhattian, eight people were injured due to rain-related accidents. Roofs and walls collapsed because of the rain.

Four hundred villages reported no power because of trees falling on electricity poles.

The power supplier is working to restore power but nothing has been done yet.

Reporting by Muhammad Qurban, Bilal Akbar, Adil Tanoli and Abdul Ahad.

