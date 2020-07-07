Money laundering: Zardari and Talpur’s indictment postponed till July 24

An accountability court in Islamabad has postponed the indictment of PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in the money laundering reference against them till July 24.

Talpur submitted a request for exemption from court hearing because of the coronavirus situation across the country.

Judge Azam Khan said that the suspects can’t be indicted till the plea bargain of Zain Malik has been completed. NAB has been instructed to submit Malik’s report at least two days before the next hearing.

The money laundering case, which is a part of the fake account case, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and Talpur of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

On Monday, the court delayed Zardari’s indictment in the Park Lane reference after his lawyer filed a last minute petition against the proceedings.

Farooq H Naek filed a petition in an Islamabad accountability court, saying the indictment should be stopped as the proceedings against Zardari were not legally justified. He said loan defaulting was a matter concerning the State Bank of Pakistan. When someone defaults on a loan, the State Bank governor approves a reference against them and a notice is sent.

The loan in question was taken by a company, not Zardari, argued Naek, who said his client was never issued any notice by the SBP either.