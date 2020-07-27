Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Minister shares edited SAMAA TV video to hide incompetence: channel

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Says it reserves right to take legal action against Ghani

Annoyed by SAMAA TV’s reporting on ongoing rains in Karachi, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani edited the channel’s 4pm headlines and added an old footage of rains in Karachi before posting it on Twitter.

“See the lie of PTI's SAMAA TV on Karachi's rain,” the minister tweeted with the video. The 4pm news headlines of SAMAA TV is available on its YouTube channel and can be compared with the video that Ghani shared on his Twitter account.

The footage that Ghani attributed to SAMAA TV was actually posted on YouTube on August 5, 2013 and it was not used in the channel’s 4pm headline.

The video was also retweeted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Saeed Ghani shared SAMAA TV’s 4pm headlines after editing it,” the channel said. “The footage that was shared wasn’t used in the original headline.”

“SAMAA TV reserves the right to take legal action against Saeed Ghani for spreading fake news,” a ticker on the channel said.

SAMAA TV tried to contact Ghani for his version but he didn’t pick up the phone or respond to messages.

Faisal Shakeel, SAMAA TV’s bureau chief in Karachi, said that the channel is not the spokesperson for the government and it only reports facts.
