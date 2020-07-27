Minister shares edited SAMAA TV video to hide incompetence: channel

Says it reserves right to take legal action against Ghani

“See the lie of PTI's SAMAA TV on Karachi's rain,” the ministerwith the video. The 4pm news headlines of SAMAA TV is available on its YouTubeand can be compared with the video that Ghani shared on his Twitter account.

The footage that Ghani attributed to SAMAA TV was actually posted on YouTube on August 5, 2013 and it was not used in the channel’s 4pm headline.

The video was also retweeted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Saeed Ghani shared SAMAA TV’s 4pm headlines after editing it,” the channel said. “The footage that was shared wasn’t used in the original headline.”

“SAMAA TV reserves the right to take legal action against Saeed Ghani for spreading fake news,” a ticker on the channel said.

SAMAA TV tried to contact Ghani for his version but he didn’t pick up the phone or respond to messages.

Faisal Shakeel, SAMAA TV’s bureau chief in Karachi, said that the channel is not the spokesperson for the government and it only reports facts.