Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Militants can carry out more attacks in Karachi: police chief

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Militants can carry out more attacks in Karachi: police chief

The Karachi police chief said on Friday that militants can carry out more attacks in the city and the law enforcement agencies must be ready for them every time.

“There are concerns and there is no doubt about it,” said Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, when asked if the militants can carry out more attacks in the city. “We must be ready for them every time.”

On June 29, four armed men had attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Three people, including two private security guards and a policeman, were killed in the attack. The attackers were also killed soon after they tried to enter the building. The attack was claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army.

Memon said that they had intelligence reports that the militants were going to carry out attacks in the area and they had deployed personnel near the stock exchange.

He said it was impossible for police to check every vehicle entering the city.

“When you stand at a main road, you can see hundreds of vehicles passing through it in a minute,” Memon said. “It is not possible to stop and physically check them all.”

The Karachi police chief said that law enforcement agencies often conduct combing operations when they receive reports of militants’ presence in any area.

Karachi Pakistan Stock Exchange
 
Pakistan Stock Exchange, Karachi, BLA
 
