The ongoing spell of rain in Karachi will continue over the next 36 or more hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted Friday.

Heavy rain lashed the megapolis Friday evening, resulting in massive traffic jams and power outages in various areas.

Sardar Sarfaraz, the PMD director in Karachi, told SAMAA TV that the city would witness another three to four spells over the next 36 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast rain in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Badin Friday night and Saturday.