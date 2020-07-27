Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Men from ‘influential group’ assault SAMAA TV’s Lahore reporter

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Footage shows religious leader standing with the attackers

A reporter of SAMAA TV, her brother and two colleagues were beaten on Monday by men belonging to an "influential group" in Lahore, they said.

Sidra Ghayas, the SAMAA TV reporter, was going home from work with her brother, when the incident took place in Firdous Market area.

They were travelling on a congested road and signalled the vehicle ahead to give way which enraged the driver and he stopped the car, according to the reporter.

Five or six people came out of the vehicle and started hitting our car, according to Ghayas. She and her brother were beaten by them. Two of her colleagues were also beaten up when they came to save her, she said.

The footage shows Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, a leader of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, standing with the attackers.

“We are the employees of police,” the reporter quoted the attackers as saying. "Hum tumhain daikh laingy," they said.

She has submitted an application to the police for the registration of an FIR.

