HOME > Pakistan

Journalist Matiullah Jan released 12 hours after being abducted

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Journalist Matiullah Jan released 12 hours after being abducted

Photo: Azaz Syed/Twitter

Journalist Matiullah Jan was released Tuesday night 12 hours after being abducted from Islamabad.

His abductors left him near Fateh Jang after driving him around in a car for 11 hours blindfolded, according to his lawyer Shahid Abbasi. Jan, an outspoken critic of the incumbent government, was abducted from outside his wife’s school in Sector G-6.

According to his lawyer, he walked from the barren area where his abductors released him to the main road and borrowed someone’s mobile phone to call his family.

Read more: Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamabad: family

Investigation agencies are investigating his abduction, according to Abbasi.

Jan’s abduction was caught on CCTV camera. He was taken away by several men in black uniforms and plainclothes.

An FIR was lodged by his brother at the Aabpara police station.

Jan, an outspoken journalist, has often come under attack on social media for his views. Last week, the Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against him over a ‘derogatory’ tweet against the court and its judges. A two-member bench will hear the case against him Wednesday.

Read more: He didn’t commit any crime: Matiullah Jan’s wife

In his tweet, the journalist had criticised seven judges of a 10-member bench after they announced their verdict on the petition against the presidential reference against Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Jan’s wife had asked the government to make efforts for her husband’s release. It is the responsibility of the authorities to recover journalists who always speaks the truth, Kaneez Sughra told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Tuesday.

“He didn’t commit a robbery, he didn’t commit any crime, and he didn’t murder anyone,” she said. “So what’s the motive behind forcibly taking him away?”

Matiullah Jan
 
