Maryam Nawaz wants ex-judge Arshad Malik’s ‘corrupt verdicts’ nullified too

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz expressed on Friday her gratitude over the dismissal of judge Arshad Malik.

The former accountability court judge had sentenced ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had alleged that Malik was pressured into sentencing the former premier.

Maryam, however, said in her tweet that justice is never incomplete.

“Complete justice requires that the way the judge was dismissed, his corrupt verdicts must also be nullified in the same manner,” she said.

“These are the elected prime ministers of the country who see themselves and their families falling apart, suffer biggest of losses, but still uphold the constitution and law.”

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif’s patience won and his perseverance prevailed over oppression.

A seven-member committee headed by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan made the decision regarding Malik’s dismissal from service Friday.

During an explosive press conference on July 6, 2019, Maryam had claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik had himself called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house to clear his conscience. She had also shown a video clip from their meeting.

Judge Malik, however, had said the video clip was not representative of their conversation. He had said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. The judge had said the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

On July 12, the IHC acting chief justice had asked the Ministry of Law to remove Judge Malik from his position as an accountability court judge until an investigation into the video scandal was completed.

The IHC, in a notification, had said the disclosures made by the judge in his earlier press release and affidavit with regard to the video scandal “constitute acts of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct”.