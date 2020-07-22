Mansehra couple killed by relatives for ‘honour’

A couple wanting to marry was killed by their parents and other relatives in the name of honour in Mansehra, according to the police.

The victims were cousins and wanted to marry each other. Their families were, however, against the marriage and killed them.

“The families refused to register a case against the murder which raised our suspicions,” said Kaghan SHO Wajid Khan. “We then registered a case ourselves against five people including the victims’ uncles and fathers.”

The case has been registered under Sections 109 (Punishment of abetment), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

SHO Khan added that three suspects have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other two.

The couple was laid to rest on Wednesday.