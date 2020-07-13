Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Mandi Bahauddin teen killed, brother injured for resisting robbery

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Mandi Bahauddin teen killed, brother injured for resisting robbery

Photo: Online

A 17-year-old identified as Sheeraz was killed and his elder brother Ali Husnain injured for resisting a robbery bid in Mandi Bahauddin’s Chak Fateh Shah on Monday.

The police said the robbers opened fire at the brothers and managed to steal their motorcycle and cash. Raids are being conducted for their arrest.

The brothers were on a motorcycle when three men approached them from behind. They asked for their vehicle and the cash they were carrying, said their cousin. The brothers had gone to a nearby market to get groceries.

The Saddar police have collected evidence from the crime scene and are investigating the case.

The Saddar SHO said that the culprits will be arrested soon.

