A man shot and killed his wife for not answering his phone call on Sunday in Mandi Bahauddin, according to the police.

The man had been out of the house and called her but she did not pick up. “After he came back home, the couple got into an argument during which the suspect killed her,” an officer said.

Their 16-year-old son was injured while trying to save his mother. He has been shifted to a hospital.

The suspect managed to flee the crime scene. The police are on the lookout for him.