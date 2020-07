A man murdered his father with an axe for losing his temper at his wife in Mandi Bahauddin on Monday.

The incident took place in Kot Jalian.

Nazakat killed his father Liaquat with an axe and fled. Liaquat had gotten married six months ago.

A cousin of the suspect said it looked like Liaquat had been attacked with an axe. “He was bleeding from both ears and there were bruises on his neck,” the cousin said.

The police said they have started an investigation and are searching for the suspect.