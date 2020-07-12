Mandi Bahauddin man kills wife for not giving drug money

A man reportedly killed his wife in Mandi Bahauddin because she wouldn’t give him money to buy drugs.

The murder took place in Shafqatabad. Ghulam Shabbir and Yasmin married eight years ago and had two children together.

Shabbir fled after the attack.

The investigation officer said they have recovered the murder weapon and are searching for Shabbir.

Yasmin worked as a janitor at the DHQ Hospital. According to her cousin, the couple often fought over petty issues. She supported her family on her income from the hospital.

The couple fought because Shabbir demanded that she give him what she earned to buy drugs, said her cousin.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect. The victim’s body has been handed over to her family after investigations were completed.