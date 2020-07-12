Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Mandi Bahauddin man kills wife for not giving drug money

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
Mandi Bahauddin man kills wife for not giving drug money

Photo: Online

A man reportedly killed his wife in Mandi Bahauddin because she wouldn’t give him money to buy drugs.

The murder took place in Shafqatabad. Ghulam Shabbir and Yasmin married eight years ago and had two children together.

Shabbir fled after the attack.

The investigation officer said they have recovered the murder weapon and are searching for Shabbir.

Yasmin worked as a janitor at the DHQ Hospital. According to her cousin, the couple often fought over petty issues. She supported her family on her income from the hospital.

The couple fought because Shabbir demanded that she give him what she earned to buy drugs, said her cousin.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect. The victim’s body has been handed over to her family after investigations were completed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mandi bahauddin
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.