Kidnapped six-month-old recovered in Mandi Bahauddin: police

A six-month old boy was recovered from Mandi Bahauddin on Tuesday after he was kidnapped a night before by an unknown woman, according to the police.

The suspect had sneaked into a house in Hassanpur and abducted the child while his parents were asleep. Immediately after the incident, the father registered an FIR.

On instructions of the district police officer, two teams were formed to rescue the child.

“After a search operation lasting the entire night we found him,” the DPO said. “The woman, identified as Mumtaz, said in her statement that she committed the crime because did not have a child,” he added.

The police are further investigating the case.